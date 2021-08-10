scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Rohingya Muslims indulging in illegal activities: Govt

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 5:00:35 pm
rohingya migrantsThe Lok Sabha was told that Rohingya Muslim migrants are indulging in illegal activities | Reuters/file

The government has reports that Rohingya Muslim migrants are indulging in illegal activities, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that all foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents are treated as illegal migrants.

“There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities,” he said in a written reply.

Rai said the central government has issued instructions to state governments and union territory administrations advising them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law.

Instructions have also been issued to capture their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings under provisions of law.

Rai also said that consolidated instructions to tackle the issue of overstay and illegal migration of foreign nationals have been issued on March 30, he said.

