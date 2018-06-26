Rohingya are internal, external security threat: VHP resolution

VHP working president Alok Kumar said that in order to neutralise the “infiltration” problem, the government should seal the Indo-Bangladesh border (Reuters/File) VHP working president Alok Kumar said that in order to neutralise the “infiltration” problem, the government should seal the Indo-Bangladesh border (Reuters/File)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday passed a resolution at the meeting of its governing council, terming the increasing number of Rohingya Muslims in the country as an “internal and external security threat”. VHP working president Alok Kumar said that in order to neutralise the “infiltration” problem, the government should make a law, seal the Indo-Bangladesh border, deploy additional security agencies with the BSF, constitute a Parliamentary Committee and deport the “infiltrators” without delay. The VHP appealed to people of the country to boycott the “infiltrators” economically and socially and hand them over to police.

Giving details of the two-day meeting, Kumar said that around 250 representatives attended the meeting from across the country and discussed subjects such as the “Grand temple at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, Protection of Cow Progeny, Cow-Promotion and Development, Social Harmony, Infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims, attacks on Hindu minorities in neighbouring countries, further expansion of Seva works, women empowerment and self-reliance and security, and pseudo-secularist and Tukde-Tukde gang conspiracies, etc”.

The VHP also resolved to expand its service activities to “empower” people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes “economically, educationally, healthwise and socially”. The VHP also demanded that the states and central governments form a separate “Ministry for Bharatiya Cow Progeny Protection, Preservation and Promotion”.

On his predecessor Pravin Togadia who quit VHP a few weeks ago and launched a separate outfit on Sunday, Kumar said the VHP had no major threat from the outfit because “outfits formed out of jealousy against any individual person, personal ambitions and by copying the system and names of the parent organisation do not last long”.

Asked whether Togadia could be back in the VHP, Kumar said, “Doors are open. He has to decide whether he will come or not.”

