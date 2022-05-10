RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali, probe begins

A ROCKET-PROPELLED Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, triggering a blast at the site, a senior officer told The Indian Express.Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra, who reached the spot, told The Indian Express that there was no report of any injury caused by the attack, which occurred around 7.45 pm. Bhawra said further investigations were on.

According to the senior officer who confirmed the attack, a wall of the building bore the maximum impact, with shattered window panes strewn inside. “The RPG was fired at a distance from the main entrance by unidentified persons who are believed to have fled in a vehicle. A car was spotted moving from the site the moment the RPG was fired,” the officer said.

There was heavy police deployment at the site after the blast, with a bomb disposal squad and forensic teams reaching the spot.

The building houses the offices of a number of senior officers, including those holding IG rank. A police officer said the senior officers had left the office when the attack took place and that other staff on night duty were present.

The blast comes close on the heels of the arrest of a number of suspected terror operatives from Punjab and Haryana recently — and the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.