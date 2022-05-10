scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali, probe begins

The statement by the police said, “a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called.”

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep , Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh, Mohali |
Updated: May 10, 2022 5:31:54 am
Punjab police cordon off the area near punjab police intelligence head quarter in sector 77 , S.A.S Nagar. (Express Photo)

A ROCKET-PROPELLED Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, triggering a blast at the site, a senior officer told The Indian Express.Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra, who reached the spot, told The Indian Express that there was no report of any injury caused by the attack, which occurred around 7.45 pm. Bhawra said further investigations were on.

According to the senior officer who confirmed the attack, a wall of the building bore the maximum impact, with shattered window panes strewn inside. “The RPG was fired at a distance from the main entrance by unidentified persons who are believed to have fled in a vehicle. A car was spotted moving from the site the moment the RPG was fired,” the officer said.

At the blast site. (Express Photo)

There was heavy police deployment at the site after the blast, with a bomb disposal squad and forensic teams reaching the spot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The building houses the offices of a number of senior officers, including those holding IG rank. A police officer said the senior officers had left the office when the attack took place and that other staff on night duty were present.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi confidential: By the bookPremium
Delhi confidential: By the book
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
More Premium Stories >>

The blast comes close on the heels of the arrest of a number of suspected terror operatives from Punjab and Haryana recently — and the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement