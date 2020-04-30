Robot dispenser to minimise contact patient-doctor contact

The dispenser was donated to the Wardha district hospital on Wednesday. (Representational Photo) The dispenser was donated to the Wardha district hospital on Wednesday. (Representational Photo)

A STARTUP entrepreneur from Gwalior has developed a remote-controlled robot nursing dispenser to help minimise contact between medical staff and coronavirus patients.

Aparnesh Shukla, who runs Webyee, an automation startup in Gwalior, is the son of acting Vice Chancellor of Wardha-based Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalay. He had come to stay with his parents to celebrate Holi but got stuck in Wardha due to the nationwide lockdown.

Shukla, a B-Tech in Petroleum engineering who is currently studying MBA, told The Indian Express, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to come forward with innovative solutions to mitigate the coronavirus disaster. So I thought of contributing something. Since I have been working in IT solutions on automation through my startup Webyee, I thought of developing this robot dispenser. I used the scrap material on the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalay premises to make this dispenser at a modest cost of Rs 8,500.”

Weighing 13 kg, the wheeled robot dispenser can be remote controlled by mobile and carry nursing material and food weighing 25 kg up to a distance of more than 30 metres, Shukla said. “It has a screen, camera and speakers attached to it. Medical staff can instruct the patient via these gadgets…” Shukla said.

The dispenser was donated to the Wardha district hospital on Wednesday.

“One of the trickiest issues in fighting the pandemic is the safety of medical staff. Since they have to stay in touch with corona patients, they are under constant danger of getting infected. So, our utmost priority should be to safeguard our frontline medical staff. The robot dispenser promises to go a long way in doing that,” Shukla said.

Shukla is interested in producing his dispenser on a mass scale if asked. “But when manufactured with standard material and further value addition, its cost could go up to Rs 30,000,” Shukla said.

