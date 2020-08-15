Robin Hood Army closes in on vow to feed 30 million Covid-hit before Independence Day

According to RHA, “the food will go to under-developed rural pockets, orphanages, old-age homes, homeless people, ailing patients, and daily labourers”. (Photo: Twitter @rha_india)

With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing life to a grinding halt and claiming both the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands across the world, an army of good samaritans has vowed to undo some of the damage by feeding 30 million poor and vulnerable people by Independence Day this year.

As part of its ambitious #Mission30M initiative, India-based non-profit The Robin Hood Army (RHA) has joined hands with organisations like the Godrej Group and Akshaya Patra to provide meals to 30 million affected people across ten countries between July 1 and August 15.

RHA’s network of over 60,000 volunteers, dubbed Robins, have distributed rations in over 200 cities across India, Bahrain, Botswana, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Uganda. According to RHA, “The food will go to under-developed rural pockets, orphanages, old-age homes, homeless people, ailing patients, and daily labourers.”

On August 6, the RHA entered the last leg of its mission, and began conducting mass food distribution drives across cities and villages to meet, or even surpass, its target of 30 million meals. With the help of its volunteers and partners, the organisation has been able to serve well over 12.5 million meals so far.

Earlier, ridesharing app Uber India collaborated with the RHA to help deliver meals to millions of people in India, who were adversely impacted by the pandemic.

The RHA’s unique zero-funds model, which was the subject of a case study conducted by Harvard University in 2018, is based entirely on the work of its army of volunteers. In the last five years, the non-profit has been able to serve food to 33.1 million people across 181 cities globally.

