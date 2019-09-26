Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation required: ED to Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday sought custodial interrogation of businessman Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case, claiming the “money chain” directly leads to him.

The probe agency also informed Delhi High Court that Vadra was not cooperating with the investigation in the case. The court was hearing ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court

Vadra, who is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, is facing probe in connection with allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

His role cropped up during the investigation of cases related to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is wanted in India for alleged offences ranging from violation of foreign exchange rules to black money and routing kickbacks in defence deals. The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“We need his custodial interrogation as the money chain is directly linked to him,” the agency’s lawyer told Justice Chandra Shekhar.

Denying ED’s claim, Vadra’s lawyer said “not confessing” to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating. He also said that his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever summoned.

After hearing the brief arguments, the court listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.

On Tuesday, Vadra opposed the plea saying there was no single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency had already seized from him every document pertaining to the case.

The ED was conducting a “fishing and roving enquiry” and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)