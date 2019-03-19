ED wants Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation, his interim protection extended

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court Tuesday that they required Robert Vadra for custodial interrogation in a money laundering case. Following this, the special judge Arvind Kumar of Delhi’s Patiala House Court extended Vadra’s anticipatory bail till March 25 and directed him to join the ED probe.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the case related to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square. The ED is probing whether Vadra purchased it through absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. ED had also said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations against him and dubbed it a “political witch-hunt.” His lawyer, however, said that Vadra will provide 100 per cent cooperation to the investigative agency.

Vadra has appeared before ED multiple times in connection with the case and on February 16 was granted protection from arrest till today.

Vadra’s appearance before the investigative agency also acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the ED’s office in February. When asked about her opinion on the case, Gandhi had said, “I stand by my family.”

(With inputs from PTI)