Will he contest polls? Robert Vadra says he will ‘start working on it’

A day after sparking speculation about joining politics, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, confirmed to news agency ANI that he would “start working on it” after clearing his name in cases of alleged money laundering being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In reply to a question on whether he would join politics and contest polls, Vadra told ANI, “First, I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations. But yes, I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change… All in time.”

Adding that he was in no hurry, Vadra said that it was necessary for people to feel that he can make a change and promised that with time, it would happen.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Vadra had said that his years of experience and learning cannot be wasted, and should be put to better use.

“The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling …

“All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use… once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people….,” Vadra wrote.

Immediately after Vadra’s Facebook post, posters were put up in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh which read: “Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dubbed Vadra as “joker” in the “Priyanka-Rahul” circus.

“Yeh jo P-R (Priyanka-Rahul) siyasi circus hai, us P-R siyasi circus mein joker ki entry baaki thi aur joker ki entry ab dikhayi pad rahi hai,” Naqvi told ANI.

Vadra has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. His mother Maureen too was questioned by the agency on one occasion. Vadra is being probed for the purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, and also an alleged land scam in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.