Robert Vadra questioned by ED for five hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Robert Vadra for over five hours in connection with a money laundering case it is probing against him.

Advertising

Sources said Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the agency’s office near India Gate around 10.45 am, and he was let go after over five hours of questioning. Vadra was asked questions related to certain foreign assets allegedly held by entities associated with him. He was also quizzed about his alleged links with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Sources said Vadra denied having any association with Bhandari or any links with the said foreign assets. He also denied allegations made in statements made by witnesses in the case.

Vadra, during questioning, is also learnt to have denied having any acquaintance with Bhandari’s family member Sumit Chadha and NRI businessman C C Thampi.

Advertising

He is understood to have told ED that he had no “business or personal links” with these people, who are “actively” being probed by the agency in the case.

Thampi has reportedly told the ED that the London-based asset under the scanner for prevention of money laundering (PMLA) charges was visited by Vadra, a charge denied by the businessman during the latest session of grilling.

These details were also furnished by the ED to the court when it opposed Vadra’s anticipatory bail and prayed for his custodial interrogation. These questions were reiterated with new facts and evidences during the latest questioning, they said.

Before his deposition, Vadra posted on social media that this was his 13th examination “post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm”.

He added, “But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct…but my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on.

“My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations… I am determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side…,” he said.

Vadra’s comment on his health was in reference to a Delhi court Monday ruling, allowing him to travel abroad for six weeks for a checkup and obtain a second opinion on his ailment.

Meanwhile, the ED has replaced the investigating officer of in the money laundering case. Sources said the move was owing to the officer getting promoted.