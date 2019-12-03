‘Security throughout the country is compromised’: Robert Vadra on breach at Priyanka’s residence

A day after a security breach was reported at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence in Delhi, her husband Robert Vadra Tuesday slammed the government for failing to safeguard the security of citizens in the country.

Advertising

Sharing a news article regarding the security breach at their residence, Vadra said that it’s not about the security for Priyanka, his daughter and son or him or the Gandhi family. It’s about “keeping the citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure.”

In a Facebook post shared earlier Tuesday, Vadra said that the security of every citizen is the government’s responsibility.

“Security throughout the country is compromised… Girls are being molested/raped, What society are we creating?” his post read.

Advertising

Questioning the government, Vadra asked, “If we are not safe in our own country, our homes, not safe on roads, not safe in the day or not at night, where and when are we safe?”

After the Centre revoked the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover accorded to the Gandhi family last month, the Congress on Monday alleged a security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lutyen’s Delhi on November 26.

Congress sources said on November 26, seven unknown people allegedly drove up to the porch of Priyanka’s home, got out of the vehicle and walked up to her to ask for photographs.

The security for the Gandhis is now being handled by the CRPF and Delhi Police.