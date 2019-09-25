Robert Vadra opposes ED plea against anticipatory bail in Delhi HC

Robert Vadra has opposed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea against his anticipatory bail in a money laundering case in the Delhi High Court, saying the agency has “no material” to support the case against him and they are doing a “fishing and roving” probe.

Advertising

Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, also said in his reply filed in the High Court registry that there was not a single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation and that there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the ED has already seized every document pertaining to the case from him.

Vadra’s response came on the ED’s plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in April by the trial court, saying that they require his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Vadra is facing probe in connection with allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Advertising

Vadra’s role cropped up during the investigation of cases related to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is wanted in India for alleged offences ranging from violation of foreign exchange rules to black money and routing kickbacks in defence deals.

The reply, however, claimed that “Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever, nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India”.