Money laundering case: Robert Vadra’s interim bail extended till March 2

A Delhi special court Saturday extended businessman Robert Vadra’s interim protection from arrest till March 2 in connection with a money laundering case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar, however, directed Vadra to join the Enforcement Directorate’s custodial interrogation for 10 days.

Defense lawyer and senior advocate K T S Tulsi assured the court and the investigating agency that his client has no problem and is ready to appear before the agency even for 20 days. He reminded the court of how, as per the earlier assurance, Vadra had made his appearance on February 6, 7 and 9.

Tulsi, however, expressed displeasure over the ED’s way of questioning, saying Vadra was being humiliated and made to sit in the office for 22-23 hours.

Refuting the claims, ED’s counsel D P Singh and Nitesh Rana said Vadra was being evasive in his replies and that his claim that of a political vendetta against him was not going to work.

Singh submitted that there is evidence against Vadra and his non-cooperation would attract another 4-5 days of custodial interrogation.

While extending it’s February 2 order till March 2, the special judge said Vadra must cooperate in the case.

Fearing pre-arrest in the case lodged by the ED regarding “ownership of undisclosed assets abroad”, Vadra had moved the trial court on February 1 seeking protection from arrest.