Robert Vadra hints at ‘larger role’ in public life, sparks speculation

Robert Vadra on Sunday said he may play a “larger role in serving the people”, sparking speculation that he may join politics.

Vadra is being probed by central agencies, including Enforcement Directorate, for alleged corruption. He has dismissed the probes as political vendetta.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “More than a decade of different governments trying to malign me, using n highlighting my name to divert real issues of the country. People of the country gradually realised this Modus n knew there was no truth in any of these allegations. People reach out n show respect n wish me luck n a better future.” He listed various social activities by him and said, “Now with my visits to the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi n Rajasthan, almost 8 visits, of many hours and since I have always adhered to rules n surely not above the law, I have been a person to learn from every event I go through.”

Vadra said the “years” and “months” that he has “spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling”.

All these “years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use”, he wrote and further said, “once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people”.

The BJP was quick to take a jibe at him and said that he could be the Congress’s Prime Ministerial candidate. The party, on its official Twitter handle, wrote, “Presenting Congress’s Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections” with the hashtag #RobertIsReady.

The Congress defended Vadra’s post, saying he does not need BJP or PM Narendra Modi’s permission for a larger role to serve people. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Vadra has had long association with NGOs. Asked if Vadra was hinting at joining politics, Khera said, “It’s your perspective.”