Robert Vadra feels he should dedicate a larger role in serving people

Years of experience and learning cannot be wasted and should be put to better use, Robert Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Bikaner land scam: Robert Vadra, his mother dipose before ED
Years of experience and learning cannot be wasted and should be put to better use, Robert Vadra said in a Facebook post. (file/Express Photo)

Robert Vadra on Sunday hinted that he has a larger role to play in serving the people once his name is cleared in cases of alleged money laundering which are being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Years of experience and learning cannot be wasted and should be put to better use, he said in a Facebook post.

“The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling …
All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use… once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people….,” Vadra wrote.

Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi was recently appointed as the Congress general secretary and given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh by party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. His mother Maureen too was questioned by the agency once during the same deposition.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

