Under ED radar, Robert Vadra says ‘truth will always prevail’

Quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three days last week in connection with a money-laundering probe, Robert Vadra on Sunday said that “truth will always prevail”.

In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote: “Morning, Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time. I’m fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I’m put through. ‘Truth will always prevail’. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week.”

The brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was being questioned by ED in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering related to properties in London. On Saturday, he was grilled by the ED for up to eight hours. The questioning also continued on Wednesday and Thursday, lasting up to five-and-a-half hours and nine hours, respectively.

Vadra has denied the allegations against him and dubbed it a “political witch-hunt.” His lawyer, however, said that Vadra will provide 100% cooperation to the investigative agency.

The ED is probing whether Vadra purchased a property at Bryanston Square in London through absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case required Vadra to answer more questions in connection with the case and hence was asked to depose on Saturday, after being questioned twice.

Vadra’s appearance before the investigative agency also acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the ED’s office earlier this week. When asked about her opinion on the case, Gandhi had said, “I stand by my family.”

This is the first time that Vadra is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged dubious financial dealings. He is also expected to depose before the ED on February 12 in Jaipur in another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner.