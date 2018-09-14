Vadra-DLF land deal: Commercial licence not renewed, deemed lapsed, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses the media in Chandigarh. (Express Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses the media in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Nearly two weeks after the registration of an FIR against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with the controversial land deal between Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality and DLF in Gurgaon district, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the commercial licence of the land stood “deemed lapsed”.

“…Unka licence renewal nahi kiya…renewal nahi kiya to deemed lapse hai (We have not renewed their licence. If it has not been renewed, then it’s deemed lapsed),” Khattar said at a press conference here.

Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Town and Country Planning department (TCPD), was interacting with the mediapersons and listing his department’s achievements.

Senior officials, including CM’s Principal Secretary R K Khullar and Principal Secretary (TCPD) A K Singh, were also present at the press conference.

However, officials who did not wish to be named later told The Indian Express, “Technically, the licence cannot be called deemed lapsed because the department has not yet initiated process for its cancellation. Also, the DLF has been depositing licence renewal fee to the department. The licence, which has not been renewed since 2012, has also not been transferred from Skylight Hospitality to DLF’s name as yet.”

Sources said DLF has already deposited fee for renewal of the licence till December 2018. DLF has deposited at least Rs 13 crore for renewal of licence so far.

“DLF is a 100 per cent compliant organisation in all respects. As far as this licence is concerned, all government charges and dues stand paid. The renewal of licence has been applied as per policy in order to revalidate the same. The plot would be developed as per the permissions/approvals, rules and regulations of the government,” a DLF spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka had cancelled the mutation of the land deal between Skylight and DLF in October 2012. The cancellation is being considered as one of the grounds for which the TCPD has not renewed the license pertaining to the land in question and has kept it in abeyance to date.

