Vadra moves Delhi HC over I-T notices

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted three more weeks to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra for filing of reply to the notices issued to him by Income Tax authorities under the Black Money Act and said the assessment proceedings can continue but no final order be passed.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh in a petition filed by Vadra challenging a letter and notices issued to him in 2018, 2019 and 2021 in connection with a property located in London which was previously allegedly owned by Sanjay Bhandari.

“It was stated that the petitioner had allegedly acquired beneficial interest/ownership in the aforesaid London Property in 2010 though the legal ownership of the said property was transferred to (a) UAE based entity,” Vadra said in the petition, adding the allegation is false and based on an assumption.