Robert Vadra on Rafale deal allegations: BJP rakes up my name every time it is cornered

Breaking his silence over the issue, Vadra accused the ruling BJP of using his name everytime it is cornered. (File Photo) Breaking his silence over the issue, Vadra accused the ruling BJP of using his name everytime it is cornered. (File Photo)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday dismissed the BJP’s allegation that UPA pulled out of Rafale deal as Dassault Aviation did not give contract to his friend. Breaking his silence over the issue, Vadra accused the ruling BJP of using his name everytime it is cornered.

“It used to amaze me in the beginning but now it has become a wholesale farce that the BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered whether its the falling rupee, soaring oil prices or this latest number when they have been totally exposed selling out the nation on Rafale. Having all the agencies under their beck and call….no one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years. Instead, they should man up with their 56” chests and tell the nation the truth about the RAFALE deal rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat!!,” wrote Vadra in a Facebook post.

Facing corruption charges from Congress over Rafale deal, the BJP had alleged that the UPA government had withdrawn from the deal because Vadra’s friend Sanjay Bhandari’s firm was not given a contract by Dassault Aviation. The party also alleged that Vadra had received a flat in London and air tickets to Zurich from Bhandari to secure defence deals for him.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Samit Patra had claimed that after the government initiated a probe against Bhandari, documents with minutes of arms deal negotiations were found during a raid in 2016. “Several classified documents were discovered… even papers on Rafale deals were there,” he alleged.

Patra released what he called were copies of first-class air tickets and photographs of a London flat that he claimed Bhandari gave to Vadra. “Vadra will go to jail for allegedly helping a defence dealer in bagging contracts during the UPA’s rule,” he said.

Rejecting the BJP’s allegations, the Congress had said a “desperate” BJP is responding to questions on the Rafale deal with abuses and mudslinging.

