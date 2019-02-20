Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

Businessman Robert Vadra Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to properties in the UK, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the agency’s office at Jamnagar House, Delhi around 10.30 am today accompanied by his lawyers, officials said. The businessman had skipped his scheduled appearance before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on Tuesday citing bad health.

The ED has questioned Vadra for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month.

The case relates to a property in London located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which the ED alleges is linked to Vadra.

The ED told the court that it has received information about several other properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

However, Vadra has denied the allegations terming them a political witch hunt against him. His statements are being recorded under Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In another money laundering case, last week the agency had attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to Vadra in the Bikaner land deal case.