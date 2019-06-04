Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Tuesday for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the alleged purchase of properties in foreign locations.

Advertising

On Monday, a Delhi court allowed Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for health reasons, with a warning that he shall not tamper with the evidence and that he shall not visit London.

The ED had, last week, moved court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail and the Delhi High Court issued a notice to him seeking his response. The ED had told the High Court that it required Vadra’s custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave him relief.