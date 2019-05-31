Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

Robert Vadra on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged purchase of properties in foreign locations.

Sources said Vadra arrived at the agency’s Delhi zone office at around 10.30 am and left late in the afternoon. He was accompanied in the morning by his wife Priyanka Gandhi who left after dropping him.

Officials said the agency is confronting Vadra with documents and statements of other accused facing probe in the case and his statement is being recorded under Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra, who has appeared before the agency multiple times in the past few months, said he was being questioned for the eleventh time by the agency and would continue to cooperate until his name is cleared. “I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations,” Vadra said in a social media post.

The agency recently sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra and also opposed his foreign travel. A local court had Wednesday reserved its order to allow Vadra to travel abroad for June 3.

The ED last week moved a court here seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra and the Delhi High Court issued a notice to him seeking his response. The ED had told the High Court that it required Vadra’s custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave him relief.