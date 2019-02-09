Robert Vadra appears before ED for third time in money laundering case probe

Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

Vadra arrived at the ED’s office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10.45 am in his private vehicle. Officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case required Vadra to answer more questions in connection with the case and hence was asked to depose on Saturday, after his two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7.

Vadra’s appearance before the investigative agency also acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the ED’s office earlier this week.

During the first meeting, Vadra was grilled for about five-and-a-half hours while he was questioned the second time for about 9 hours.