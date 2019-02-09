Day 3: After 8 hours of grilling in money laundering case, Robert Vadra leaves ED office

Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, left late Saturday evening from the Enforcement Directorate office after appearing for the third time in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets abroad.

Advertising

Vadra who arrived at the ED’s office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10.45 am in his private vehicle has been questioned for around 24 hours in the past three days. Officials said the investigating officer (IO) of the case required Vadra to answer more questions in connection with the case and hence was asked to depose on Saturday, after his two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7.

Vadra’s appearance before the investigative agency also acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, who was recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the ED’s office earlier this week.

During the first meeting, Vadra was grilled for about five-and-a-half hours while he was questioned the second time for about 9 hours.