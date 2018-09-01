Gurgaon land deal case: FIR lodged against Robert Vadra, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

Robert Vadra, director of Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd (File Photo) Robert Vadra, director of Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd (File Photo)

An FIR was lodged against Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for alleged irregularities in land deals in Gurgaon. DLF Company Gurugram and Onkareshwar Properties Gurugram have also been named in the FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

“We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals,” he said.

On being questioned about the FIR, Vadra alleged that it was a gimmick to divert attention from the important issues. “Election season, increase in oil prices…so let’s divert real people’s issues with my decade old issue. What’s new,” ANI quoted him as saying.

In 2008, Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur village to DLF at a rate much higher than the prevailing rate then. The deal became a major issue in the run-up to the Assembly election in 2014. The BJP, then in Opposition, repeatedly said it will probe the deal if it comes to power.

In 2015, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a commission to scrutinise the licences given by the previous government.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd