Monday, March 22, 2021
Robbery gang busted: Vadodara Police

The arrested accused had admitted that the gang committed six thefts since January and aborted one theft midway on Uttrayan, police said on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
March 23, 2021 5:04:49 am
According to the police, the arrested accused has named four others - Kalesh Katara, Manu Bhabhor, Mukesh Katara and Lakshman Katara.

The Anand police arrested one person, a member of a gang of thieves belonging to Dahod, in a crackdown on the increasing thefts in the city over the past few weeks.The arrested accused had admitted that the gang committed six thefts since January and aborted one theft midway on Uttrayan, police said on Monday.

To crack down on the increasing number of house break-ins, with jewellery and cash being the target of the burglars, the Anand police formed a team of 44 police personnel from the Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, Anand Town, Anand Rural, Vidyanagar and Parole Furlough Squad to work in coordination to keep vigil in the areas that have witnessed recent robberies in Vidyanagar and Anand town.

On Monday, two patrol officers noticed a vehicle driving suspiciously between the Mogri Road and Alicon Circle and alerted the other teams. The police intercepted the vehicle at Anand-Sojitra Road and nabbed the driver identified as Naresh Parsinh Katara, a native of Garbhada taluka of Dahod. The Anand police also seized weapons from the vehicle.

According to the police, the arrested accused has named four others – Kalesh Katara, Manu Bhabhor, Mukesh Katara and Lakshman Katara.

Anand SP Ajit Rajian said, “Other accused have been identified and we are confident we will be able to apprehend them soon.”

