Robbers tie and hold additional district judge captive at his home in MP

An additional additional district and sessions judge was tied up by robbers who struck at his rented house in Umaria but they left with only Rs 500 in cash, the police claimed on Wednesday.

A gang of three or four robbers, armed with iron bars, entered the house, located two kms from the Umaria town, around 1.30 am on Wednesday. The middle aged judge lives in the rented house with a peon.

Umaria SP Sachin Sharma told The Indian Express that the robbers tied the judge with clothes and searched for valuables. He denied that the robbers tortured the judge after leaving him tied on the bed. He said the robbers bolted the door of the room in which the peon was sleeping from outside.

The SP said there was no other motive.

After the robbers left his house, the judge managed to untangle himself and enter the peon’s room and use his phone to inform the police. The SP said a case under Section 394 of the IPC (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been registered. He indicated that the police have detained the robbers and would hold a press conference on Thursday to reveal the sequence.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the judge was held captive and tortured in his home by the robbers. “Even judges are not safe in MP. Who is responsible for such lawlessness,” he asked CM Kamal Nath