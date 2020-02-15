Roadshows by top J&K officials in major cities to woo investors

The officers, including deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of the Union Territory, are expected to hold “roadshows” and interact with potential investors “as part of the pre-event activities for the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit 2020”. (File) The officers, including deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of the Union Territory, are expected to hold “roadshows” and interact with potential investors “as part of the pre-event activities for the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit 2020”. (File)

THE Jammu and Kashmir administration will send its top bureaucrats for roadshows to major cities in the country to attract investors for a Global Investor Summit to be held in April this year.

In an order issued Friday, the state government accorded sanction to send 54 bureaucrats to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad starting February 17 till March 3.

The officers, including deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of the Union Territory, are expected to hold “roadshows” and interact with potential investors “as part of the pre-event activities for the Jammu and Kashmir Global Investors Summit 2020”.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant General G C Murmu, Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of the administration and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Shahid Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, and Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, are among the 10 members of the bureaucrats travelling to Bengaluru on February 17.

On the same day, six other senior officials, including Commissioner/secretary to the government, School Education, Hridesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioners of Udhampur and Baramulla will travel to Kolkata for the roadshow.

On February 21, 10 bureaucrats, including finance commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta, Doda Deputy Commissioner D Sagar Dattatry will hold roadshows and meetings in Mumbai.

The investor summit was initially scheduled to be held from October 12-14 in Srinagar and Jammu. But it was rescheduled, citing preparedness and security concerns on the part of the investors.

Nine state officials, including financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo, Commissioner secretary, industries and commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, and DCs of Srinagar and Pulwama will visit Hyderabad. Nine officials will visit Chennai on March 5 and 10 bureaucrats, including DCs of Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipore and Reasi, will visit Ahmedabad on March 9 to attract potential investors.

The Union Territory administration is looking to attract investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in various sectors, including IT, food processing, bio technology, auto and textile industries, among others.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday chaired the second apex committee meeting to review preparations for the upcoming J&K Global Investors Summit 2020 to be held in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

“International road shows are also being planned to attract foreign investment. Besides, mini-conclaves will be held at Srinagar and Jammu in March. Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with interested investors will also form a part of the road shows and the main summit,” the government said in a statement.

The UT administration has stated that the summit will not only help present business-friendly policies of the administration; identify business opportunities in J&K to participating trade and industry organisations but also “harmonise J&K’s intrinsic strength and aspirations of development and employment opportunities”.

The Chief Secretary asked all administrative secretaries concerned to redouble their efforts for preparing investment-friendly sectoral polices within the next week.

