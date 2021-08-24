Roads to be named after Kalyan Singh in 6 UP districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that important roads in six districts of the state would be named after Kalyan Singh.

The six districts are Ayodhya, Etah, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Lucknow and Prayagraj, said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also Minister for Public Works Department.

“The contribution of Babuji (Kalyan Singh) cannot be forgotten by the present and the future generations as he had sacrificed his government for “Ayodhya Nath”. He did not let Ram Bhakts be harmed. His sacrifice is well-known. Therefore, a road in Ayodhya will be named after him. Till the time the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is there, devotees of Ram across the world will remember him. This is a tribute to him by the Uttar Pradesh government,” Maurya said, adding the officials have been directed to implement it with immediate effect.