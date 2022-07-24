Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh

July 24, 2022 7:34:26 pm
A differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station, additional superintendent of police (west) D C Patel said.
The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.
The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said.
An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.
The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast
Rishi Sunak plugs for ‘common sense’ refugee system as UK PM
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: ‘Quite happy with term I and II weightage,’ says Upasana Mandi, AIR 1
Sara Ali Khan loved Dhanush aka ‘Vishu Babu’ in The Gray Man, check out the actor’s reply
‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets
Robot goes rogue, breaks child’s finger during chess match
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil
Kovind: ‘Firmly believe country getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India’
Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent