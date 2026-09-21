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R&AW anniversary in spotlight, how its first chief built spy agency from shadows

He gave it people, skills, culture needed to operate at highest level of national security.

R&AW anniversary in spotlight, how its first chief built spy agency from shadowsRameshwar Nath Kao
Written by: Deeptiman Tiwary
9 min readNew DelhiSep 21, 2026 06:18 AM IST First published on: Sep 21, 2026 at 05:20 AM IST

In the last week of November 1971, India’s external intelligence agency got an extraordinary piece of information. One of K Sankaran Nair’s sources inside the Pakistani establishment had learnt that Pakistan was preparing a pre-emptive air strike on Indian air bases in the western sector. Nair passed on the warning. The Indian Air Force was put on alert. Pakistan eventually launched its air strikes on December 3. India was ready.

Thirteen days later, the Pakistani Army surrendered in Dhaka and Bangladesh was born.

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