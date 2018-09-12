RMPI women front holds march against Bishop Mulakkal, demands his arrest

Around 100 women across Punjab gathered at Desh Bhagat Yadhav Hall on Wednesday afternoon and started their march towards Bishop house in Jalandhar Around 100 women across Punjab gathered at Desh Bhagat Yadhav Hall on Wednesday afternoon and started their march towards Bishop house in Jalandhar

After massive protests in Kerala against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, women under Janwadi Istri Sabha Punjab, the women front of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), too took to the streets in Jalandhar on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the accused.

Around 100 women across Punjab had gathered at Desh Bhagat Yadhav Hall in the afternoon and started their march towards Bishop house in Jalandhar. However, they were stopped by the police at Hotel Kamal Palace near BMC Chowk about 100 metres away from the Bishop house. The women then sat there on a dharna raising slogans against Mulakkal.

They said that even after two months of lodging an FIR against Mulakkal, Kerala Police has not arrested him yet and is shielding him. They questioned that when the law says that a rape accused must be arrested immediately, why isn’t the Bishop already behind the bars.

Neelam Ghuman, general secretary of Janwadi Instri Sahha Punjab, said they will continue with their peaceful protests until the Bishop is arrested.

Raghuvir Kaur, the vice president of the Janwadi Istri Sabha, said justice to the nun is being delayed due to the influence of the Bishop, who has strong connections in the police and government.

The Kerala-based nun had alleged that the Bishop of Jalandhar diocese had raped her 13 times in 2014. She had also written to Vatican City earlier to look into the matter.

