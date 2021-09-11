Railway staff held on spying charges in Jaipur, was ‘honeytrapped’ by Pak agent

The military intelligence unit of the Southern Command and the intelligence department of the Rajasthan Police have arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) officer of the railways postal service for allegedly sending photos of documents of the Indian Army having military importance to Pakistani handlers, said officials on Friday.

DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra said that the man, identified as Bharat Bawri, 27, committed the offence after being honeytrapped by a female agent of a Pakistani spy agency. Bawri was taken into custody, said Mishra.

Officials said that during interrogation in Jaipur, the accused claimed to belong from Jodhpur district and said he was posted in Jaipur around three years back after cracking the MTS examination.

Around 4-5 months back, he received a message from a woman on his mobile’s Facebook Messenger and thereafter the two started talking on WhatsApp via voice and video calls. The woman gave him a fake name and said she had studied nursing in Port Blair and was now preparing for MBBS.

Thereafter, on the pretext of transferring a relative to an Army unit in Jaipur, the woman started to ask him for photos of letters related to the Army. Later, she also sent fake photos of herself after convincing him that she would visit Jaipur to meet and stay with him, said officials.

Honeytrapped, Bawri started sending her photos of confidential postal letters related to the Army over WhatsApp.

After these facts were verified on the phone of the accused, a case was registered against Bawri, police said.