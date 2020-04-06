Rly converts 2500 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients

With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, railways said in a statement. (PTI) With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, railways said in a statement. (PTI)

Railways has converted 2,500 coaches into isolation wards, achieving half of its target of delivering 5000 such coaches in the first phase as part of its efforts to supplement the government’s measures to fight coronavirus.

With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for use, railways said in a statement.

“Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country,” it said.

“These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. Efforts are being done to ensure best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms,” the statement said.

These isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting COVID-19, the statement said.

