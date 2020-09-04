Rly admn ready to commence train services between Pune, Mumbai if state govt gives nod: Pune DRM

“We are ready to start services between Pune and Mumbai, and we are waiting for the state government’s nod for the same,” Renu Sharma added. (Representational)

While the railway administration is ready to commence train services between Pune and Mumbai, the state government has not yet taken a decision regarding the issue, said Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Renu Sharma. She added that if the state government asks the Railways to restart services, it will be done in no time.

In a virtual press conference held on Thursday, Sharma said the division undertook and finished several important infrastructural work during the lockdown, alongside running 144 Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers from Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts to their hometowns. She added that the division operated a total of 970 goods trains at an average frequency of 91 trains per day and 110 parcel special trains during this period.

Infrastructural work undertaken during the lockdown included overhauling of level crossings, insertion of boxes at level crossing gates, enhancement of waterways, replacement of girders, foot-over-bridge work – including construction and dismantling – and improvement of goods sheds, among other things, she said.

“We are ready to start services between Pune and Mumbai, and we are waiting for the state government’s nod for the same,” Sharma added.

Last week, the government had started state transport bus services in the state. The response of passengers has been increasing. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) also started its services in the city. In addition, the state government has allowed special trains to take stops in the state. This will enable passengers to travel inter-district through the existing trains. However, express, local and passenger trains connecting various cities in the state have not yet received the green signal from the government.

The press conference was attended by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Saharsh Bajpayee, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Sunil Mishra, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Swapnil Nila, Senior Divisional Engineer P K Chaturvedi, Divisional Security Commissioner Uday Pawar, and Divisional Engineer Vikas Kumar.

