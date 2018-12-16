RLSP legislators: We are original party, with NDA

Both RLSP MLAs, Lalan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar, and lone party MLC Sanjiv Singh Shyam on Saturday reiterated through a joint press conference that they would stay with the NDA, and that they would also go to the Election Commission to claim that they are the “original” RLSP.

They accused RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha of quitting the NDA because of “personal interests because of his high political ambition”.

Paswan said: “We are with NDA. Since all legislators are not with Kushwaha and one MP Arun Kumar had also rebelled long ago, we are the original RLSP. We will also go to EC with the claim of being original RLSP.”

He, however, said the NDA should give them their due. He wanted Harlakhi MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar to be inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Shekhar said they should be given due share in the NDA. Shyam accused Kushwaha of “never trying to join Nitish cabinet”.