RLSP hits back at Nitish remark, says BJP must act now or NDA will suffer

The RLSP has hit out at JD(U) after its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on being asked about RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s remarks, told the media to “not take the discussion to such a low level”. The Bihar CM made the remark when he was asked to respond to Kushwaha’s claims that Nitish once told him that he would not want to remain CM after three consecutive terms.

The RLSP now wants senior NDA partner BJP to “intervene immediately or else NDA is bound to suffer”. Hitting back at the CM for “dismissing his remarks”, Kushwaha said on Tuesday, “Both Nitish and I belong to the same Luv Kush family. He is my elder brother. If I am his younger brother, how I can be of a low level.”

The development comes at a time when seat-sharing arrangements among NDA partners in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls are yet to be finalised.

RLSP spokesperson Jitendra Nath told The Indian Express, “How can Nitish Kumar be dismissive about our leader. Both leaders come from a similar social background and are known as Luv-Kush in political parlance. BJP should immediately intervene or else NDA is bound to suffer. Any ego clash between the two big leaders of NDA does not bode well for the alliance.”

Nath said the JD(U) chief may have “over-reacted because of his frustrations of fast losing the support base of koeris and kurmis.”

He said Kushwaha’s stature had grown and that must be acknowledged by BJP.