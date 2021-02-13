5 questions: Hanuman Beniwal about RLP’s plans on the farm stir in Rajasthan

RLP’s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal talks to The Indian Express about his party’s plans on the farm stir in Rajasthan.

You have walked out of the NDA on farm laws…

We have walked out because the laws are harmful for the farmers… .

Will you review your stand if the government brings in changes to these laws?

We don’t want any amendment… PM said he has done away with 1,500 obsolete laws. I want him to drop 1,503…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in said this government runs on ‘Hum Do, Hamaare Do’ policy.

Congress has been in power for so many years but have they implemented Swaminathan Committee report?

You come from Rajasthan. There is no major agitation there…

The NDA is losing its ground (in Rajasthan)… Rajasthan is going to have major agitation. RLP is going to organise major rallies and we will start with a mahapanchayat that will be attended by five lakh people…