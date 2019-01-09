RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh meet in Lucknow: ‘An informal meet over a cup of tea… keep the suspense for now’

AMID SPECULATION that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is set to play an important role in the proposed grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections, party leader Jayant Chaudhary met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Tuesday. Sources said the two leaders discussed the shaping of the alliance and seat-sharing at the meeting that lasted over an hour. Both however remained tight-lipped about the meeting.

Advertising

“We keep having such discussions. It was an informal meeting over a cup of tea. We discussed the present political scenario of the country and what should be the future course of action,” Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Asked about the proposed grand alliance, he said, “Others might be tense about seat-sharing but we are not. We only discussed the political situation and failures of the BJP government. We will say more on it when everything is decided. Keep the suspense for now.”

The RLD leader dodged a question about whether Congress will be part of the alliance. Asked about the Centre’s recent decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to the general category on the basis of income, he called it a pre-poll gimmick of the BJP.

“BJP always has this agenda of starting a debate on issues but never finds solutions to them. They never reach a conclusion. They never implement what they announce. This is the same…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh on Tuesday tweeted his photo with wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, two daughters and son watching a television channel related to a news on him, according to a PTI report.

Advertising

“Duniya Janti hai is khabar me hua hai mera jikra kyun, badniyat hai jiski buniyad us khabar see fikr kyun (World knows why I am mentioned in the news, why to worry with news whose foundation is bad intention),” tweeted the SP chief, whose alleged role in a mining scam has come on the CBI radar.