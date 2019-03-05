RLD will join BSP-SP alliance in UP, to contest on three seats: Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary Tuesday confirmed that his party will join hands with the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and will contest for three seats in the state for the forthcoming general elections due this year.

While addressing a press conference along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said, “Our workers will work hard to ensure victory of the alliance on all seats of the state.”

SP chief Akhilesh said Chaudhary will be contesting in Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seats, reported PTI.

Last month, the SP chief had broken his silence on seat sharing with RLD and confirmed that they will share three seats with the party. However, Chaudhary had refused to comment on it until an official statement was made. “I don’t know what the occasion was and what was the context (in which the statement was made). We will decide how to collectively decide over making the announcement. We have already started work on our campaign,” the RLD leader had said.

The SP and the BSP have forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh where the BSP has announced to contest on 38 seats while the SP will fight on 37 seats. Both the parties have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress.