RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh over seat-sharing in UP

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary Wednesday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take forward the seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to PTI.

“It was a good meeting with Akhileshji. I feel we will be successful in our effort,” ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying. Their meeting came four days after the SP and the BSP announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections to unitedly fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Chaudhary had met Yadav on January 9 as well and it is being speculated that RLD is set to play an important role in the proposed grand alliance in the state for Lok Sabha elections.

Sources had told The Indian Express earlier that the two leaders had discussed the shaping of the alliance and seat-sharing at the meeting that lasted over an hour. Both however remained tight-lipped about the meeting.

“We keep having such discussions. It was an informal meeting over a cup of tea. We discussed the present political scenario of the country and what should be the future course of action,” Chaudhary had said after the meeting.

Both SP and BSP decided to bury the hatchet twenty-four years after the infamous guesthouse episode. Out of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, both the parties have decided on a 50-50 seat-sharing deal under which each party will contest 38 seats. Both parties will leave two seats for the smaller parties.

The parties, however, will not contest in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively.