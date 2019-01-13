RLD hopeful of finding place in SP-BSP tie-up

On a day when the BSP and the SP announced a tie-up in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) kept its hopes alive, saying the talks for finding a place in the alliance were continuing.

“There will be two to three more rounds of talks on it. The earlier meeting (between Akhilesh and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow) was the primary one. We do not know what these people (Akhilesh and Mayawati) have said today. Once we look into it, we will be able to say more. We are confident that we will get a positive response,” RLD state president Masood Ahmad said.

“Things will be clear in a week’s time…we are confident that the leaders (of the tie-up) will think over our demands,” Ahmad added.