RLD chief Ajit Singh: Seat-sharing being worked out, will be clear by December

RLD chief Ajit Singh on Monday said the opposition parties’ workers are ready to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections but admitted that the seat-sharing issue was still being worked out. However, he expected matters to be resolved by December.

“Workers of parties which will form the grand alliance have already entered into a pact to defeat the BJP and the only thing left now is that leaders of these parties have to work out a mutually acceptable formula,” said the seven-time MP.

When pointed out that BSP chief Mayawati recently decided to go alone in the MP polls, reportedly upset with Congress’s seat-sharing formula, he said, “Mayawatiji is a seasoned leader will always take a decision which will be in the interest of the party and the state (Uttar Pradesh). Situation on the alliance front will be cleared by December. It is too early to talk about the seat-sharing.”

Speaking to the media at Circuit House, Meerut, he accused the BJP of hypocrisy on women’s security. He also singled out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not speaking out” on the issue.

Accusing BJP of not taking a stand on the incident of rape in Unnao and a minor’s rape-murder in Kathua, he also questioned its position on the sexual harassment allegations against Union Minister M J Akbar. “BJP leaders did not issue any statement in the cases of rape earlier and now none of their leader has uttered a word favouring 14 women journalists who have charged the minister with inappropriate behaviour.” Singh said BJP was an event management company whose only task was to fulfill the “false agenda” of the PM and the party chief Amit Shah.

He also alleged that the government at the Centre had total control over the electronic and print media in the country. “His (Modi’s) big promises are aired to make people believe that the BJP is the only party which has a concern for the people. His promises are nothing but a chalawa (mirage) while people are being made to believe that he is working for the welfare of the common man round the clock,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP was dividing the people on caste and communal lines while accusing others of doing so.

