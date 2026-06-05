RJD’s Manoj Jha: Only made recommendation for press meet, have no other link with CJP

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Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Thursday clarified that he has no association with the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and he had only issued a recommendation letter to the Constitution Club of India for a press conference to be organised by the group.
“A journalist with whom I was in touch through social media and some of my senior colleagues from Delhi University informed me about a press conference they wanted to hold…I have made recommendations for programmes such as events held in memory of Sharad Yadav ji…It was only later in the evening, when I saw the visuals, that I came to know more about the (CJP) event,” Jha told mediapersons.
“I have noticed that many members of the media are attributing motives to me without verifying the facts or examining the contents of this (recommendation) letter…if you look at my past record…you will find that I have extended similar assistance to numerous civil society organisations, including groups representing rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, domestic workers and many others. I am approachable, and I try to assist…I believe this matter should be viewed in that context,” he said.
The RJD leader found himself in the centre of a political storm on Thursday when his recommendation letter surfaced on social media and was shared by some leaders.
The BJP has not reacted to the development so far, but sources said the party is likely to equate Jha’s recommendation letter to the larger Opposition’s “support to the CJP”.
Designated a “youth pressure group” by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP has announced a “peaceful sit-in protest” at Jantar Mantar on June 6 to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row and other issues.
On Wednesday, three CJP representatives — its chief spokesperson Saurav Das, political researcher, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and IIT-LSE alumnus Ashutosh Ranka — addressed the first press conference of the group at the Constitution Club of India, which limits its membership to MPs but allows non-members to utilise its premises upon recommendation by MPs. Das on Thursday said the allegations that Jha is “sponsoring” the CJP, in light of his recommendation to the Constitution Club of India, are “scurrilous”.
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