RJD’s Manoj Jha: Only made recommendation for press meet, have no other link with CJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Thursday clarified that he has no association with the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and he had only issued a recommendation letter to the Constitution Club of India for a press conference to be organised by the group.

“A journalist with whom I was in touch through social media and some of my senior colleagues from Delhi University informed me about a press conference they wanted to hold…I have made recommendations for programmes such as events held in memory of Sharad Yadav ji…It was only later in the evening, when I saw the visuals, that I came to know more about the (CJP) event,” Jha told mediapersons.