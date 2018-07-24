RJD sticks to its demand for CBI probe into allegation of sexual exploitation of girls in shelter home

“We stick to our demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter. In view of the seriousness of the matter involved, we would like the probe to be monitored by the High Court”, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File) “We stick to our demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter. In view of the seriousness of the matter involved, we would like the probe to be monitored by the High Court”, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday again pressed for a CBI inquiry into allegations of sexual exploitation of girls at a government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur and demanded that the probe be monitored by a High Court.

“We stick to our demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter. In view of the seriousness of the matter involved, we would like the probe to be monitored by the High Court”, he told reporters.

A former inmate of the shelter home for girls had alleged that a co-resident was beaten to death and buried in the premises when she had resisted sexual exploitation, and several other girls were raped, prompting the Bihar police to dig up the courtyard to look for the body.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur had said on Monday, “Nothing incriminating could be found from the spot identified by one of the former inmate of the shelter home where, she had claimed, one girl had been buried after being beaten to death.”

The excavation was stopped, the pit was filled up and a sample of the debris collected from the spot would be sent for forensic tests, she had said.

More than 40 girls were lodged at the shelter home which was sealed in June this year when an FIR was lodged in the light of a social audit report which suggested that inmates were being sexually exploited.

The NGO running the shelter home had been blacklisted and all the girls had been shifted to shelter homes in other districts, the police officer had said.

Yadav had on Monday alleged that the scandal involved many “well-connected people” whom the Nitish Kumar government was trying to shield.

