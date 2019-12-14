RJD slams Nitish over support to Bill, JD(U) digs out Lalu speech

Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav

Under attack from the RJD for supporting the new citizenship law, the JD(U) on Friday dug out a 1989 speech of then Janata Dal MP Lalu Prasad, who had then blamed the Congress for the Bhagalpur riots, and said his party had defended the BJP and RSS.

The V P Singh-led Janata Dal government was then supported by the BJP from outside.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the RJD on Friday said: “How can Nitish Kumar support the black law if he calls himself secular? The Bihar CM has once again sold out his principles. It seems as if making India a Hindu rashtra is as much a dream of the JD(U). Nitish Kumar very well knows CAB is discriminatory but has been still supporting it to remain in power.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “RJD cannot do politics of convenience. The so-called flag-bearer of secularism had blamed Congress for 1989 Bhagalpur riots”.

Quoting from Lalu Prasad’s speech in Lok Sabha on December 29, 1989, Kumar said: “Lalu Prasad had said… (the riot was engineered) to defame Bhagalpur, BJP, RSS and Janata Dal… Congress party called their workers to wear caps which on one side read ‘garv se kaho hum Hindu hain’ and ‘Radheshyam Baba ki jai’ on the other.”

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “There are intentional fools in this country who don’t have faith in parliamentary democratic system… Some hired professionals are pressed into service to defame our country on CAB and NRC…”

