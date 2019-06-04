RJD says will welcome Nitish if he wants to return; JD(U) says all is well in alliance

The RJD has reached out to its estranged ally JD(U), soon after the Nitish Kumar-led party decided against joining the government following the BJP’s “symbolic” offer of one ministerial berth. The JD(U), however, has asserted that it is very much in the NDA.

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said on Monday, “We would welcome Nitish Kumar if he decides to leave the BJP after receiving ill-treatment. RJD and JD (U), with the help of other parties, can defeat the BJP.” Asked about Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s reservation against forging an alliance with Nitish Kumar again, Singh said, “Tejashwi has not said this in writing.”

The RJD’s move came a day after Nitish expanded his cabinet, inducting eight ministers — all from the JD(U). The BJP later clarified that it would take its share of ministry later.

Meanwhile, Grand Alliance constituent RLSP’s chief Upendra Kushwaha, said, “BJP should be ready for ‘dhokha number 2’ (second betrayal). Nitish Kumar has a habit of dispecting mandate.”

The JD(U) had parted ways with the NDA in 2013. In 2017, the party walked out of its alliance with the RJD and Congress and rejoined the NDA.

JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “RJD and others should not read too much into what is happening inside NDA. We are together and RJD must take care of its own affairs.” Sources within the NDA, however, hinted at some tensions brewing. “We are deeply upset at the offer of one ministry at the Centre…This is not what we had expected from the BJP,” said a JD (U) leader.

JD(U) national executive meet on June 9

The JD(U) has convened a meeting its national executive at Patna for June 9, party secretary-general K C Tyagi said Monday. Though the meeting comes soon after JD(U) rejected the BJP’s offer of one ministerial berth at the Centre, Tyagi emphasised there was no need to read any politics in the meeting. He maintained that the JD(U) will remain part of the NDA. ENS