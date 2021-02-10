5 questions: RJD MP Manoj Jha on J&K representation in Rajya Sabha

RJD MP Manoj Jha speaks to The Indian Express on J&K representation in Rajya Sabha

What did you think of the exchange between the PM and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha today?

This was a day when four members from J&K were retiring, particularly Ghulam Nabi Azad who was in this House for 28 years… nostalgia was evident. But nostalgia should have taken everybody to the most important question: for now, this House won’t have anybody from J&K.

How do you see the fact that there is no voice from J&K in the House?

Everyone should reflect. Suddenly, if a state is dismembered and there is no representation, how would you call it the House of the states?…

Will RJD take up the issue of elections being held in Kashmir so that an Assembly can be formed and RS MPs elected?

Certainly. Even when I had spoken on Article 370 and 35A and the reorganisation, I had said normalcy cannot be rhetorical… From now, it shall be one of our important duties to remind the government to restore J&K’s statehood as soon as possible and constitute an Assembly…

The issue of the government using the ordinance method being used was raised today. Your stance?

There are two ways to make Parliament irrelevant. One is you don’t allow proper debate and discussion. Second, you go for the ordinance route. The number of ordinances in NDA’s second term undermines the idea of Parliament…

The Chairman said that for ordinances not to be used, there needs to be consensus.

I agree. If it requires a consensus, there should be a committed session of Parliament…