RJD MLA’s niece, friend killed in Munger after resisting molestation bid

The niece of an RJD legislator and her friend were allegedly killed in Bihar’s Munger on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while resisting a molestation bid.

Police have arrested one accused and are on the look out for three others.

Munger MLA Vijay Kumar Vijay’s niece Riya (23) and her friend Asif (25), both residents of Munger and currently preparing for medical entrance examinations in Kota, were found murdered with bullet marks in their heads at around 12.30 am Saturday.

Riya and Asif had recently come to Munger from Kota. The police said Riya had left her home telling her mother, an auxuliary midwife nurse (ANM) in Munger, that she was going to meet Asif. When she did not return, her family started a search and found her and Asif dead.

Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj told The Sunday Express: “Both Riya and Asif were killed by Asif’s friend Danish after Danish and three of their friends tried to molest the girl. Danish had called Asif to meet, and Asif and Riya went together. Danish and three others… passed some objectionable remarks and tried to molest the girl.”

The DIG added that after Asif resisted the molestation bid, Danish took umbrage and strangulated the girl and later shot her dead. Danish later killed Asif as well, said the DIG.

Maharaj said there was no history of enmity between Asif and Danish, who had provided an illegal weapon to Asif.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the murders, a cloth used to strangulate the girl and empty cartridges from the spot. The police are now looking for the other three accused.