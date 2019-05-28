Toggle Menu
RJD MLA slams ‘dynastic rule’, calls for Tejashwi’s resignationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rjd-mla-slams-dynastic-rule-calls-for-tejashwis-resignation-5751434/

RJD MLA slams ‘dynastic rule’, calls for Tejashwi’s resignation

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “The party has taken serious note of Yadav’s remarks. He has been involved in anti-party activities for some time. The party has been considering action against him.”

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi cycle march, Nitish Kumar, Nitish govt, Bihar govt, Bihar, Bihar news, indian express news
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

RJD’s Gayghat (Muzaffarpur) MLA Maheshwar Yadav on Monday spoke up against the top party leadership, asking Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to take moral responsibility for the RJD drawing a blank in Lok Sabha elections and resign.

The three-time MLA, a long-time RJD loyalist, told reporters here that he had the “support of 20 party MLAs”.

“The RJD is now in such a pathetic condition because of dynastic rule of the Lalu Prasad family. The party has been engulfed in family matters, which have affected it,” said Yadav. He cited how the RJD had picked Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi as the chief minister in 1997 rather than several senior leaders, and how the “inexperienced” Tejashwi was made Deputy CM and later Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

He said the party would do worse if a senior leader is not installed as Leader of Opposition in place of Tejashwi. “If RJD got 80 seats in 2015 Assembly polls, it was because of the company of Nitish Kumar,” Yadav said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “The party has taken serious note of Yadav’s remarks. He has been involved in anti-party activities for some time. The party has been considering action against him.”

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SP youth leader blames ‘sycophants’ for election defeat
2 ‘Now up to minorities to take PM’s words, his broad vision of development’
3 Introspection session: CPM to look into factors leading to debacle in Kerala