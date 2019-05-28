RJD MLA slams ‘dynastic rule’, calls for Tejashwi’s resignation

RJD’s Gayghat (Muzaffarpur) MLA Maheshwar Yadav on Monday spoke up against the top party leadership, asking Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to take moral responsibility for the RJD drawing a blank in Lok Sabha elections and resign.

The three-time MLA, a long-time RJD loyalist, told reporters here that he had the “support of 20 party MLAs”.

“The RJD is now in such a pathetic condition because of dynastic rule of the Lalu Prasad family. The party has been engulfed in family matters, which have affected it,” said Yadav. He cited how the RJD had picked Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi as the chief minister in 1997 rather than several senior leaders, and how the “inexperienced” Tejashwi was made Deputy CM and later Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

He said the party would do worse if a senior leader is not installed as Leader of Opposition in place of Tejashwi. “If RJD got 80 seats in 2015 Assembly polls, it was because of the company of Nitish Kumar,” Yadav said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said: “The party has taken serious note of Yadav’s remarks. He has been involved in anti-party activities for some time. The party has been considering action against him.”