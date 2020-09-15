RJD MLA: Plot by JD(U) behind Raghuvansh letters

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Senior RJD leader and spokesperson Bhai Birendra on Monday raised questions as to how the ailing Raghuvansh Prasad Singh could have written letters from his ICU bed, and alleged a political conspiracy by the JD(U).

The JD(U) rubbished the allegations as baseless.

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on Sunday. On September 10, he had written a one-line resignation letter to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and two other letters – one to Nitish about the need for development in Vaishali, the constituency he had represented, and the other not addressed to anyone in particular and headlined “Rajneeti matlab buraai se ladhna, dharm matlab achchhai karna (politics meaning fighting against evil; religion means doing good)”.

Alleging a conspiracy behind the letters, Birendra told The Indian Express: “I wonder how an ailing person could write letters from his ICU bed. It is quite possible that those letters were written by someone else at the behest of (CM) Nitish Kumar, who is trying to lure Singh’s son to make him a member of the Legislative Council. It is a letter conspiracy.”

Birendra, the RJD’s Maner MLA, demanded that the letters be examined by handwriting experts. “I have spoken to some persons who were close to Raghuvansh Babu. No one is confirming that it was written by the ailing leader. It is a JD(U) plot and dirty politics. Raghuvansh Babu could have never resigned from RJD.”

Former Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “It is very callous and insane of the RJD leader to make such baseless allegations. It shows that the RJD, which did not respect and value Raghuvansh Babu, has also been insulting him after his death.”

Raghuvansh was cremated in Vaishali on Monday. Two Bihar ministers, Jay Kumar Singh and Neeraj Kumar, and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attended the former MP’s funeral.

